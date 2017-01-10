Arsenal confirm Cohen Bramall signing

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the 20-year-old left-back would be joining his squad in a recent press conference and the deal – thought to be worth £40,000 – has now been finalised.

Bramall was on trial with the Gunners before Christmas and impressed the club’s coaching staff enough to be offered a contract, which he has now signed.

Arsenal have confirmed that the youngster will initially join Steve Gatting’s under-23 squad. That means Arsenal fans could get their first glimpse of their new signing when the under-23s travel to Southampton on Monday.

Bramall was most recenly playing in the seventh-tier Evo-Stik Northern Premier League with Hednesford.

He was in his first season for the Midlands side having previously played for Nantwich Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Newcastle Town and Market Drayton Town. He made 26 appearances, scoring one goal, in his half-campaign with Hednesford.