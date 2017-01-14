Arsenal defender deletes Twitter over Man Utd claims

Arsenal’s January signing Cohen Bramall has deleted his Twitter account after fans unearthed tweets suggesting he is a Manchester United fan.

The 20-year-old posted his pro-United post in 2012, but it has come back to bite him after his £40,000 transfer to their Premier League rivals Arsenal from non-league Hednesford Town.

Bramall wrote: “For the people who hate United… Suck out!”

The tweet was posted on Boxing Day 2012, which indicates it was in response to United’s 4-3 win over Newcastle United.

Rather than excuse his post on the basis that he was at school and did not know he would be signing for Arsenal in four years, he has ditched his account entirely.