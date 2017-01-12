Arsenal fans crowdfunding for banners honouring Alexis Sanchez’s dogs

Confirmation of sizes – upper tier permanent banner : 1 metre x 6 metres pic.twitter.com/48e305RjzN — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) January 11, 2017

A group of Arsenal supporters is crowdfunding for two banners honouring star man Alexis Sanchez’s dogs.

The REDaction group says the idea of a tribute to Sanchez’s dogs, Atom and Humber, has been knocking around since before Christmas and was “insanely popular” among fans.

As a result, they’ve opted to seek donations from those who supported the idea in order to create one permanent and one temporary banner. They hope to debut the banners at the home game against Burnley later this month.

Club Level temporary banner: 2 metres x 9 metres pic.twitter.com/P0b3WLEAIY — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) January 11, 2017

The idea has been ridiculed by some supporters, but the organisers say the response has generally been good humoured.

They also clarified that they don’t expect Sanchez to sign a new contract on the basis of the dog banners alone.