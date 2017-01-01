Arsenal forced to quell Mesut Ozil transfer speculation

We've seen a lot of tweets about this, so to clarify…@MesutOzil1088 misses #AFCvCPFC due to illness pic.twitter.com/mrHON4I0mq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 1, 2017

Arsenal have posted a tweet to clarify Mesut Ozil’s absence from the squad to face Crystal Palace today in an effort to ends rumours about his future.

With the Gunners star’s name missing from the teamsheet, the January transfer window set to kick into action and Ozil still holding out over signing a new contract, many people started to put two and two together.

The north London club’s official Twitter account were quick to claim that Ozil was missing due to illness.