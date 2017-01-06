Arsenal linked with £50-rated Torino star Andrea Belotti

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to The Sun .

But manager Arsene Wenger has reservations over the Serie A side’s £50m asking price.

The Gunners boss reportedly views the Italian forward as an option to bolster his attack.

But Torino’s big valuation means a deal in the current transfer window is highly unlikely.

Instead, Wenger has asked to be kept informed if other clubs table bids for Belotti and is set to revisit his interest in the player in the summer transfer window, the report suggests.

Belotti is said to be a target for Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also monitoring his progress.

The Italy international has three goals in his five caps for the Azzurri to date.

He is in his second season at Torino having previously played for AlbinoLeffe and Palermo. He boasts a record of 26 goals in 54 appearances for his current club.