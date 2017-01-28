Arsenal praise Ainsley Maitland-Niles over his stats vs Southampton

Top work today, @Ains_7 👏#SFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/wPI1TCUfG6
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 28, 2017
Arsenal have singled out youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles for praise following his performance in this evening’s 0-5 win at Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Gunners’ official Twitter account collated a graphic showing some of the key statistics of the 19-year-old’s performance at St Mary’s – and they made for impressive reading.
Maitland-Niles recorded 90 per cent pass accuracy with the 78 passes he made over the course of the game.
He also gained possession on eight occasions, making three interceptions.