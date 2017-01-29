Arsenal to rival Man Utd in £85m bid for Antoine Griezmann

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head-to-head in an £85m race for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, according to the Mail on Sunday .

The France international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, but today’s reports suggests the Gunners are also in the running again.

Arsene Wenger’s side were reportedly knocked back by Atletico when they made an initial approach to sign him last summer. At that stage the 25-year-old had just signed a contract extension tying him to the Spanish side until June 2021.

But the deal is said to include an £85m release clause, which any club can activate in order to compel Atletico to sell. Griezmann will not be allowed to leave for less than that.

Arsenal would be prepared to pay more than £250,000-a-week to the former Real Sociedad man if he makes the move to the Emirates Stadium, but United would top that, the article claims.