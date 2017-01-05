Arsenal set Danny Welbeck up for a battering from fans

We've had a very special guest at London Colney today… pic.twitter.com/bUIq0LueUB
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2017
Arsenal unwittingly made injury-hit forward Danny Welbeck the punchline of a thousand jokes with this tweet earlier today.
The Gunners had intended to make a big deal out of a celebrity fan’s attendance at training, but made the crucial mistake of not actually naming Mo Farah.
They then made the second crucial mistake of choosing a photo of Farah posing with Welbeck and the third crucial mistake of using the caption: “We’ve had a very special guest at London Colney today…”
Cue…
@Arsenal Danny Welbeck!!
— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) January 5, 2017
@Arsenal Danny Welbeck! Very special indeed.
— Daley (@DaleyAFC) January 5, 2017
@Arsenal the legend Danny Welbeck
— Elijah (@Eli1ah) January 5, 2017
@Arsenal @Mo_Farah @DannyWelbeck Who's that with Mo @afcderm !? #newsigning
— Eamonn McGurk (@McGurkEamonn) January 5, 2017
@Arsenal aah welcome special guest….Danny welbeck
— Jack Sessions (@SessionsJack) January 5, 2017
I know he's always injured but a bit harsh to call Welbeck a guest at our training sessions https://t.co/5xXcQrIjk4
— Gio (@Akpommed) January 5, 2017