Arsenal set Danny Welbeck up for a battering from fans

We've had a very special guest at London Colney today… pic.twitter.com/bUIq0LueUB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2017

Arsenal unwittingly made injury-hit forward Danny Welbeck the punchline of a thousand jokes with this tweet earlier today.

The Gunners had intended to make a big deal out of a celebrity fan’s attendance at training, but made the crucial mistake of not actually naming Mo Farah.

They then made the second crucial mistake of choosing a photo of Farah posing with Welbeck and the third crucial mistake of using the caption: “We’ve had a very special guest at London Colney today…”

Cue…

@Arsenal the legend Danny Welbeck — Elijah (@Eli1ah) January 5, 2017

@Arsenal aah welcome special guest….Danny welbeck — Jack Sessions (@SessionsJack) January 5, 2017