Arsenal star interviewed by police over racial abuse allegations

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed under caution by police amid accusations that he racially abused a woman at Heathrow airport.

The Daily Telegraph reports that police were called to Terminal 5, where Xhaka was seeing off his friend Leonard Lekaj, who plays for FC Mönchengladbach in the sixth-tier of German football, on Monday evening.

Lekaj was refused entry to his flight back to Germany after arriving late for boarding.

Xhaka, aged 24, allegedly racially abused a member of staff by calling her a “f**king white b*tch” in German.

A witness reported the incident to police, who took Xhaka to a west London police station for questioning.

The Gunners star disputes having said those words and denies having said anything directly to the member of staff.

Arsenal have not commented on the situation saying it is a private and police matter.

Xhaka was sent-off in the win over Burnley the day before the alleged incident at the airport.