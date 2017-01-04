Arsenal to sign Cohen Bramall by Thursday

Arsenal will complete the signing of young defender Cohen Bramall over the next two days, according to Sky Sports .

The Hednesford Town left-back, aged 20, is set to become the Gunners’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Bramall was on trial with Arsenal before Christmas and is said to have impressed. He has been training at London Colney since then and has now passed a medical ahead of his transfer.

The report claims the Gunners will pay a fee of around £40,000 to Hednesdford, who play in the seventh-tier Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

Bramall is in his first season for the Midlands side having previously played for Nantwich Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Newcastle Town and Market Drayton Town. He has made 26 appearances so far this term, scoring one goal.

The youngster is expected to sign a two-and-a-half year deal to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2019.

He will provide cover and competition for senior left-backs Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.

You can see him providing a rabona assist in the video above.