Arsenal travel to non-league Sutton United in FA Cup fifth round

#EmiratesFACup 5th Round Draw: HOME VERSUS ARSENAL!
— Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) January 30, 2017
Non-league Sutton United have been handed a plum tie against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round.
Having seen off AFC Wimbledon in the third round and Leeds United in the fourth round, the National League side will now host the Gunners at their 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane.
They are currently 16th in English football’s fifth-tier, but will test themselves against the Premier League’s second-place team and 12-times FA Cup winners Arsenal.
The Gunners noted that they will be going up against three of their former youth team players.
See you soon lads… @suttonunited pic.twitter.com/nHyaKQUVNA
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 30, 2017
The other non-league side left in the competition, Lincoln City, have been drawn against Premier League side Burnley in a draw that threw up no all-Premier League ties. The Imps travel to Turf Moor for their clash.
Here is the drawn in full:
FA Cup fifth round draw
Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City