Arsenal travel to non-league Sutton United in FA Cup fifth round

Non-league Sutton United have been handed a plum tie against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round.

Having seen off AFC Wimbledon in the third round and Leeds United in the fourth round, the National League side will now host the Gunners at their 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane.

They are currently 16th in English football’s fifth-tier, but will test themselves against the Premier League’s second-place team and 12-times FA Cup winners Arsenal.

The Gunners noted that they will be going up against three of their former youth team players.

The other non-league side left in the competition, Lincoln City, have been drawn against Premier League side Burnley in a draw that threw up no all-Premier League ties. The Imps travel to Turf Moor for their clash.

Here is the drawn in full:

FA Cup fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City