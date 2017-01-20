Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez posts worrying Instagram post

Las personas fuertes sonríen con el corazón roto , Lloran con las puertas cerradas y pelean batallas de las que nadie se entera …!! ⚽ A photo posted by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has posted a concerning and cryptic update to his official Instagram account.

The Chile international shared a photo of him smiling during training ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League game against Burnley this weekend.

But the caption, written in Spanish, painted a different picture entirely.

Sanchez wrote: “Strong people smile with the broken heart, cry with the doors closed and fight battles that no one knows…!!”

The indications are that the post refers to the recent death of his cousin from a brain tumour at the age of 43.

It had also been suggested that it might be about his Arsenal future or his tax fraud case in Spain.