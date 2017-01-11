Bournemouth make approach to loan Chelsea’s John Terry

Bournemouth have made an enquiry about the possibility of loaning Chelsea captain John Terry, according to Sky Sports .

The Cherries are in need of a centre-back after the Blues recalled Nathan Ake from his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium.

Terry, aged 36, was already down the pecking order under Antonio Conte, who has made Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta the starting defenders in his back-three. It remains to be seen whether Ake’s return from Bournemouth and Kurt Zouma’s return to fitness further restricts his playing time.

Bournemouth appear to have spotted an immediate opportunity to fill the gap in their squad and have asked Chelsea whether Terry would be allowed to go out on loan.

Terry, who was sent-off during last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Peterborough United in what was his first start since October, could become a team-mate of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere – also on loan at Bournemouth – if the move goes ahead.