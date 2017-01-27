Brede Hangeland says Emmanuel Adebayor would sit in the gym with coffee and a muffin while Spurs and Man City paid him

Former Premier League defender Brede Hangeland says Emmanuel Adebayor used to sit in the Crystal Palace gym eating a muffin and drinking coffee when the rest of the squad took part in strength sessions.

Hangeland says Adebayor was receiving wages from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Palace at the time and was not inclined to put in the effort in the gym.

He says he first got an insight into the Togo international’s mindset as an opposition player when his Fulham side faced Adebayor’s Spurs team and the striker started making his dinner plans mid-game.

And when Adebayor arrived at Selhurst Park last year and became Hangeland’s team-mate, the ex-Norway international discovered that nothing had changed.

According to The Sun , he Norwegian podcast Heia: “I was marking Adebayor in midfield. Suddenly he said: ’Ah, I’m hungry.’ I replied: ‘What?’ He said: ‘I can’t wait for the game to finish. I’m so hungry. Do you know a good restaurant in London?’

“At Palace, when we had strength workouts, he would sit in the gym with a cup of coffee and a muffin. He was being paid by City, Tottenham and Palace at the same time, and he was sitting in the gym drinking coffee.”

Adebayor is currently a free agent, but had been in action for Togo at the Africa Cup of Nations until their elimination from the tournament earlier this week.