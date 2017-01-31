Brighton sign Arsenal striker

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has joined Championship high-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old will be looking for consecutive promotions to the Premier League having spent last season on loan at Hull City and helped them secure a return to top-flight football.

He made 36 appearances and scored three goals for the Tigers as they secured promotion and will be hoping for a similar result with Chris Hughton’s side this term.

The Seagulls are currently top of the Championship table, two points clear of title rivals Newcastle United.

Akpom, a 6ft centre forward, has been on the Gunners’ book since the age of six.

He has made 10 senior appearances for the club, including four Premier League appearances, but has been restricted to a single EFL Cup outing this season.

Akpom is an England Under-21 international and has scored three goals in four games for the Young Lions.