Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirms bid for Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic

Conte says there has been an offer for Asmir Begovic. Conte and the club are evaluating it at the moment. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2017

Conte stresses that Asmir Begovic is a very important member of his squad on and off the pitch. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club has received a bid for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international currently serves as understudy to no.1 Thibaut Courtois. He has been linked with a transfer to Bournemouth over the past couple of days.

The Daily Mirror claimed that the Cherries had submitted a £10m bid for the former Stoke City man. The same article says the Blues want £12m.

Conte did not confirm whether or not the offer had come from Eddie Howe’s side, only that a bid had been received and that he and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy were considering it. He did not reveal how much had been offered.

He went on to say that Begovic was an important player in his squad, which is perhaps a message to the board that they need to either keep Begovic or sign a new keeper before the transfer window closes.