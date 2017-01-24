Chelsea defender out for the season with knee injury

.@babarahmangh will be out for several months with knee ligament damage. All the best with your recovery, Baba! 👇https://t.co/VsSu5uIehF pic.twitter.com/Fpl4WCWv29 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 24, 2017

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Ghana international is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke, who confirmed that Rahman would be sidelined for several months.

The 22-year-old sustained a complex rupture to his cruciate ligament along with tears to his internal and external cartilage while on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Schalke said the injury, which Rahman suffered during Ghana’s win over Uganda, was worse than first feared.

The severity of the injury only became clear as the defender underwent surgery in Augsburg upon his return to Germany.

Rahman joined Chelsea from Augsburg in a deal worth around £14m in August 2015. He made 23 appearances in all competitions last season.