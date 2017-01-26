Chelsea knocked back by Celtic after Craig Gordon approach

Chelsea have made an approach for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon but have been told he is not for sale, according to the BBC .

The Blues reportedly enquired about the 34-year-old’s availability as they seek a new backup for no.1 Thibaut Courtois. Current reserve keeper Asmir Begovic is expected to join Bournemouth before the transfer window closes.

But it appears that Antonio Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy will have to explore other options because the Bhoys have said they will not sell. Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera and AC Milan’s Diego Lopez have also been linked with the Premier League leaders.

The Scotland international has rebuilt his career at Celtic Park over the past two-and-a-half years after arriving in 2014.

The former Hearts and Sunderland player has been blighted by injury throughout his career and had been out of the game for two years before joining Celtic, where he is currently Brendan Rodgers’ first-choice keeper.

Gordon has 18 months to run on his contract with the Scottish champions.