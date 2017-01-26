Chelsea line-up Craig Gordon, Diego López and Fernando Muslera as Asmir Begovic replacement

Chelsea are weighing up moves for Craig Gordon, Diego Lopez and Fernando Muslera as they target possible replacements for Asmir Begovic, according to the Daily Telegraph .

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Begovic is not happy with his role as backup to Thibaut Courtois and keen to secure first-team football elsewhere. The Blues are reportedly sympathetic and will allow him to move on if they can find a suitable replacement before the transfer window closes.

That has led to the three-man shortlist of replacements.

Celtic keeper Gordon previously played in the Premier League for Sunderland, but has seen his career hampered by a succession of injuries. But the 34-year-old has rediscovered his best form in his two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic Park.

Lopez, aged 35, is currently on loan from AC Milan to Espanyol. He made his name at Villarreal and has also had a couple of stints at Real Madrid.

Muslera, aged 30, is a Uruguay international. He has played for Turkish giants Galatasaray since 2011.