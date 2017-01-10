Chelsea linked with Michail Antonio and Jonas Hector

Chelsea are keen to strengthen their wing-back options by signing West Ham United’s Michail Antonio and Cologne’s Jonas Hector, according to The Times .

Blues boss Antonio Conte recently confirmed his hopes to strengthen certain areas of his squad in the current transfer window if the opportunity to sign the right players arose. Today’s report suggests that those areas are the wide positions of his team and that Antonio and Hector are the players in question.

Antonio, aged 26, joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in a £7m deal in September 2015. He received an England call-up last September but is yet to win a cap.

Hector, also aged 26, is Germany’s regular left-back since Philipp Lahm’s international retirement.

Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been solid performers as Chelsea raced to the top of the Premier League table over the past few months, but Conte is reportedly keen to upgrade or at least add options to his squad.

The article claims Conte wants to see his side, who are currently five points clear at the top of the league, improve ahead of the second-half of the campaign.