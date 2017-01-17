Chelsea make approach to sign Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore

Chelsea have approached Middlesbrough over the availability of winger Adama Traore, according to Sky Sports .

Traore, aged 20, came through the ranks at Barcelona before joining Aston Villa for £5m in August 2015.

He made just 11 appearances for Villa and following their relegation, moved to Boro in the last transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

The former Spain Under-19 international has played in 14 Premier League games for Aitor Karanka’s side and appears to have caught the eye of the league leaders in the process.

One of the pacy youngster’s best performances of the season so far came against Antonio Conte’s side in November.

Traore is under contract at the Riverside Stadium until June 2020.

Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford is expected to complete a permanent move to Middlesbrough in the coming days. It is not yet clear whether the Blues intend to force through a deal for Traore as a condition of the Bamford transfer.