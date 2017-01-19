Chelsea midfielder’s good luck message to Middlesbrough new boy Patrick Bamford

We don't have the best camera angles but I'm going to miss my bro @Patrick_Bamford . Wishing you all the best bro,smash it @Boro ❤ pic.twitter.com/Edne7gqjL0 — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 19, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has taken to Twitter to send a good luck message to former team-mate Patrick Bamford after his transfer to Middlesbrough.

Chalobah said he was going to miss his “bro” Bamford. His tweet was accompanied by a collage of photos showing they were pretty close during their time together in the Blues’ age group and reserve sides, sitting next to each other on the bus journey to matches and socialising together.

Bamford completed his move to the Riverside Stadium yesterday.