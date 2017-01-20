Chelsea star plots summer move to Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is preparing to make a summer move to Real Madrid, according to The Sun .

Los Merengues have reportedly turned their attention away from Manchester United keeper David De Gea and towards Courtois as they seek a replacement for the out-of-form Keylor Navas.

Although they came close to signing De Gea in August 2015, they have now decided that the deal will be too difficult to complete and that Courtois is a more realistic target.

The Belgium international previously spent three seasons on loan at Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid and has spoken of his love for the city and Spanish culture.

Courtois, aged 24, is said to be keen to make the switch and has reportedly told some of his team-mates of his intentions.

The article also claims the keeper has made enquiries with a school in Madrid about enrolling his daughter there. She and Courtois’ wife stayed on in the city at the end of his loan spell with Atletico.