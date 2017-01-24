Chelsea stars urge Antonio Conte to sign Joe Hart

Senior Chelsea players are encouraging head coach Antonio Conte to bring England international Joe Hart to the club this summer, according to The Sun .

In the wake of transfer rumours that suggest current no.1 Thibaut Courtois will sign for Real Madrid this summer, members of the Blues’ squad have reportedly urged Conte to consider signing Hart to replace him.

The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Manchester City – the club he has played for since 2006 – since the arrival of Pep Guardiola last summer. He is currently on a season-long loan at Serie A side Torino, with Guardiola having signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to replace him, but is expected to make a permanent move elsewhere in the next transfer window.

Courtois, aged 24, spent three seasons on loan in Madrid with Real’s city rivals Atletico earlier in his Chelsea career and is rumoured to be keen on a return to Spain.