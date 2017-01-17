Chelsea striker undergoing medical ahead of transfer away from club

Chelsea youngster Patrick Bamford is undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough this evening ahead of a permanent transfer to the Teesside club, according to Sky Sports .

The 23-year-old has been on the Blues’ books since 2012, when he signed from Nottingham Forest, but is yet to make a single first-team appearance for them.

He now looks set to join Boro, one of several clubs he has played for on loan in recent seasons.

Bamford scored 17 goals in 39 appearances for Boro as he fired them to the Championship playoff final in the 2014/15 season.

He has since failed to make an impression in the Premier League during loan spells with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley, but will now have the chance to stake his claim at the Riverside Stadium as a permanent member of the squad.

If he passes his medical, Bamford is likely to be officially unveiled as a Boro player in the next couple of days.