Chelsea striker’s transfer confirmed

A photo posted by Middlesbrough Football Club (@theboroofficial) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford for an undisclosed fee.

Bamford has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the Riverside Stadium after undergoing a medical with the Teessiders yesterday evening.

The 23-year-old has previously played for Boro on loan during the 2014/15 season when he scored 19 goals, helped the team to the Championship playoff final and picked up the Championship Player of the Year award in an impressive campaign.

Since that, he has spent time on loan with Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley, but failed to make an impression at any of those clubs. He leaves Chelsea, who he joined from Nottingham Forest in 2012, without having made a single first-team appearance.

Bamford posed for photos in a Boro home shirt after his transfer was announced.

He becomes Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of fellow striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa.