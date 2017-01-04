Chelsea in talks to sign Franck Kessie

Chelsea have opened talks over the signing of Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano .

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has scored six goals in 16 appearances in his first season in Serie A.

He joined Atalanta from Ivorian side Stella Club in 2015 and spent last season on loan at Serie B side Cesena, scoring four goals in 38 appearances.

His efforts have seemingly caught the attention of Chelsea’s Italian head coach Antonio Conte and the Blues’ recruitment team.

The report claims the Premier League leaders are in talks with Atalanta over a deal during the current transfer window. Romano says it will not be easy because the Italian side would like to keep Kessie until the end of the season.

One option would be that the deal is finalised this month, with the youngster then being loaned back to his current club until the summer.

Chelsea have previously been linked with a £25m bid for Kessie.