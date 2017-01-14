Chelsea’s Diego Costa posts on Instagram in wake of transfer controversy

Come on Chelsea!!!💙 A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has updated one of his social media accounts in the wake of reports that he is seeking a transfer to the Chinese Super League .

The Spain international has reportedly been offered £30m-a-year to make the move to the Far East. He has not trained for the last three days after a row with a fitness coach and has been left out of the squad for this evening’s game at Leicester City.

But he indicated he would like to take the sting out of the situation by posting a message of support to his team-mates ahead of the game.

He wrote: “Come on Chelsea!!!”