Chelsea’s Diego Costa resumes first-team training

A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has returned to training with his team-mates today, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Spain international has trained alone since last Tuesday amid reports of a bust-up with a fitness coach over the severity of a back injury, a subsequent bust-up with head coach Antonio Conte and a possible transfer to the Chinese Super League.

Conte dropped Costa for last weekend’s Premier League win over champions Leicester City, but the former Atletico Madrid man appears to have returned to the fold ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hull City.

Costa, aged 28, reportedly declared himself fit enough to join first-team training and was allowed to do so.

But the truce is said to be a temporary one. The Telegraph’s report claims Costa is still likely to be offloaded at the end of the season, with Conte having identified Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as the man he wants to lead his line.