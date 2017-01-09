Chelsea’s John Terry reacts to his red card vs Peterborough

Chelsea captain John Terry posted on Instagram in the wake of his sending off against Peterborough United in yesterday’s FA Cup third round tie.

The 36-year-old was starting his first match since October and chose a photo of him leading the team out of the Stamford Bridge tunnel for his social media post.

He said it was a great feeling to be back on the pitch, but attention inevitably soon shifted to his 67th-minute red card. Terry, who was dismissed for bringing down Lee Angol as the last man to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity, insisted he had not touched the Posh player and would be appealing the decision.

The long-serving skipper wrote: “What a great feeling being back on the pitch today, albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn’t touch @leeangol.

“Great win for the boys and into the next round of the FA Cup. Well done @_pedro17_ ⚽️⚽️ @mbatshuayi ⚽️ @willianborges88 ⚽️. Congratulations @kurtzouma on your comeback mate 👌 Great to have you back.”