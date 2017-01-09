Chelsea’s John Terry reacts to his red card vs Peterborough

What a great feeling being back on the pitch today,albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol. Great win for the boys and Into the next round of the FA Cup. Well done @_pedro17_ ⚽️⚽️ @mbatshuayi ⚽️ @willianborges88 ⚽️ Congratulations @kurtzouma on your comeback mate 👌 great to have you back. @chelseafc
Chelsea captain John Terry posted on Instagram in the wake of his sending off against Peterborough United in yesterday’s FA Cup third round tie.
The 36-year-old was starting his first match since October and chose a photo of him leading the team out of the Stamford Bridge tunnel for his social media post.
He said it was a great feeling to be back on the pitch, but attention inevitably soon shifted to his 67th-minute red card. Terry, who was dismissed for bringing down Lee Angol as the last man to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity, insisted he had not touched the Posh player and would be appealing the decision.
The long-serving skipper wrote: “What a great feeling being back on the pitch today, albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn’t touch @leeangol.
“Great win for the boys and into the next round of the FA Cup. Well done @_pedro17_ ⚽️⚽️ @mbatshuayi ⚽️ @willianborges88 ⚽️. Congratulations @kurtzouma on your comeback mate 👌 Great to have you back.”