Chris Smalling claims his afro was better than Maroune Fellaini’s

Posted by - January 30, 2017 - 'Do Are Ya?, All News, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has suggested that his afro was better than team-mate Marouane Fellaini’s curly hair.

Smalling sported a big hairdo during his time playing for non-league Maidstone United. When a fan shared a photo of the England centre-back during his Maidstone days in the wake of Smalling’s goal against Wigan Athletic yesterday, he replied to suggest that even Fellaini couldn’t keep up with him.

Alas, he made no promises about growing it back in the near future.