Chris Smalling claims his afro was better than Maroune Fellaini’s

Solid throw back even @Fellaini couldn't keep up with me https://t.co/9wzeEUHoZ4 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 29, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has suggested that his afro was better than team-mate Marouane Fellaini’s curly hair.

Smalling sported a big hairdo during his time playing for non-league Maidstone United. When a fan shared a photo of the England centre-back during his Maidstone days in the wake of Smalling’s goal against Wigan Athletic yesterday, he replied to suggest that even Fellaini couldn’t keep up with him.

Alas, he made no promises about growing it back in the near future.