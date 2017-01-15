Chris Smalling issues rallying cry ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

One of the fiercest rivalries in football. We'll need the whole of Old Trafford behind us tomorrow as we ready for battle!!! 💪🏽👊🏽 #MUFC 🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/pXYnLuLkWm — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 14, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has issued a rallying cry to the club’s supporters ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.

Smalling says the sixth-placed Red Devils will need the whole of Old Trafford behind them as they go into battle with their fiercest rivals, who are currently sitting second in the table. Indeed, he dubbed the fixture one of the fiercest rivalries in football.

United host Liverpool at 4pm today.