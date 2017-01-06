Club president confirms Man Utd are trying to sell Memphis Depay

Manchester United are trying to recoup the £26m they spent on Memphis Depay by selling him in the current transfer window, according to one club president who has been involved in negotiations.

Nice supremo Jean-Pierre Rivère says that his club had been keen to land the Netherlands international, but have been priced out of any deal.

He indicated that the Ligue 1 side have been monitoring Depay since his time with PSV Eindhoven and would have been interested in taking the 22-year-old on loan. But United’s insistence on a permanent transfer has forced Rivère to cool any ambitions of bring the winger to his club.

He told RMC : “We watched him, like many clubs, but it is extremely complicated.

“[A deal for] Depay, it’s not hot at all. It is an issue that is not within our means. You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, who wants to sell him.

“When we looked at Depay, it was in a different light, which is not conceivable today. Obviously, the situation has changed.”

Depay joined United under Louis van Gaal’s tenure in the summer 2015 transfer window after firing PSV to the Dutch Eredivisie title in the previous season.

But he quickly faded from the first-team picture and has fallen further down the pecking order since new boss Jose Mourinho took charge, featuring in just four Premier League games so far this term.