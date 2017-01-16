Cohen Bramall starts for Arsenal U23s vs Southampton

Arsenal’s January signing Cohen Bramall will make his first appearance for the club this evening.

The left-back, who was signed from non-league Hednesford Town for £40,000 earlier this month, has been named in the starting lineup for this evening’s under-23 fixture against Southampton.

You can see the 20-year-old in the Arsenal dressing room at Southampton’s Staplewood training ground and starting to get ready for the match, with his number 3 shirt hanging behind him, in the photo above.