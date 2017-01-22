Confirmed: Hull’s Ryan Mason suffered fractured skull vs Chelsea, in stable condition

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery on a fractured skull this evening.

Reports carried in national newspapers indicated that the former Tottenham Hotspur man was fighting for his life following a sickening collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill in this afternoon’s Premier League fixture.

But the Tigers have allayed fears of the 25-year-old’s life being in immediate danger by confirming that he is stable and due to stay in hospital for only a few days.

A statement published by the Tigers at 10.18pm read:

“The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon. “He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery. “Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days. “Everyone at the Club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital. “A further update will be issued tomorrow.”

Mason collided with Cahill in the 13th minute of today’s match. He was left stricken in the penalty area and required treatment on the pitch for eight minutes.

He was then stretchered off with an oxygen mask over his face, and immediately taken to hospital.

Mason joined the Tigers from Spurs, where he had come through the youth ranks, in the last transfer window.