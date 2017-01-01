Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace lineups

Arsenal team to play Crystal Palace

The time for waiting is over – here's our first starting XI of 2017#AFCvCPFC pic.twitter.com/HtkOESu47P — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 1, 2017

Arsenal are without star man Mesut Ozil for today’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Arsene Wenger make three changes to the side that beat West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Nacho Monreal, Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Perez come into the team to replace Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin and Ozil, who is missing due to illness.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Alexis, Lucas, Giroud

Crystal Palace team to play Arsenal

Crystal Palace make just one change to the side that drew with Watford for today’s trip to Arsenal.

Damien Delaney is replaced by James Tomkins at the heart of defence.

Starting XI: Hennessey; Kelly, Dann (c), Tomkins, Ward; Cabaye, Flamini, Puncheon; Townsend, Zaha; Benteke