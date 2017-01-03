Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Arsenal lineups

Bournemouth team to play Arsenal

On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere is ineligible to face parent club Arsenal this evening.

He drops out of the team in one of three changes made by manager Eddie Howe. Ex-Gunner Benik Afobe and Andrew Surman are also left out.

They are replaced by Dan Gosling, Joshua King and Callum Wilson.

Starting XI: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Arter, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser, King, Wilson

Arsenal team to play Bournemouth

Arsenal welcome back centre-back Shkodran Mustafi following his injury layoff.

The German international partners Laurent Koscielny at the heart of the Gunners’ defence for the first time since Mustafi went off injured during the victory over Stoke City on December 10.

His return in place of Gabriel is one of three changes from the victory over Crystal Palace. Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin also come into the team.

Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Perez drop out.

Olivier Giroud keeps his place in the starting lineup after his wondergoal against the Eagles.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Alexis, Giroud