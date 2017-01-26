Confirmed Team News: Hull City vs Man Utd

Hull City team to play Man Utd
Hull City boss Marco Silva shuffles his back for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.
There are seven changes to the side beaten by Chelsea last weekend.
Starting XI: Marshall, Maguire, Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen
Man Utd team to play Hull City
Despite coming on to score a club record 250th goal against Stoke City last weekend, captain Wayne Rooney returns to the bench for tonight’s game.
There are five changes to the side that started against the Potters.
Out go Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind, Marouane Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan
In come Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.
Starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic