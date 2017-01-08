Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Plymouth lineups

Liverpool team to play Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an experimental side for today’s FA Cup third round clash with Plymouth Argyle.

There are 10 changes from the draw against Sunderland, with only Emre Can keeping his place in the team.

Defender Joe Gomez makes his first start in 15 months after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The club’s youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn gets a chance to add to his goal for the club, while fellow prospects Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo also start.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lucas, Moreno, Stewart, Can, Ejaria, Ojo, Woodburn, Origi

Plymouth Argyle team to play Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle make one change to the side beaten at Barnet last Monday for today’s trip to Anfield.

Gary Miller comes into the team at right-back. He replaces Craig Tanner, with Oscar Threlkeld moving into midfield for the League Two side.

Starting XI: McCormick, Miller, Songo’o, Bradley, Purrington, Threlkeld, Fox, Carey, Jervis, Slew, Garita.