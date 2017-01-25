Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Southampton lineups

Liverpool team to play Southampton

Joel Matip returns to the Liverpool starting lineup following his injury layoff and the confusion over his eligibility.

His return in place of Ragnar Klavan is one of four changes to the side that started last weekend’s defeat to Swansea City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes a third start in four games because Nathaniel Clyne is ruled out with a rib injury.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and striker Daniel Sturridge also come into the team. They replace Simon Mignolet and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge

Southampton team to play Liverpool

Southampton make two changes to the side that started last weekend’s win over Leicester City.

Jack Stephens comes in for Virgil van Dijk, who he replaced from the bench against the Foxes, and Steven Davis takes Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s place.

Starting XI: Forster, Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeo, Ward-Prowse, Davis, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez