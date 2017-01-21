Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Swansea lineups

Liverpool team to play Swansea

Defender Joel Matip only makes the bench after finally getting confirmation of his eligibility to play in this match from FIFA yesterday evening.

Setting aside the much-altered team that faced Plymouth Argyle in midweek, Jurgen Klopp makes just two changes to the side that started at Manchester United last weekend.

Fit-again Nathaniel Clyne and Philippe Coutinho, who starts for the first time since November, come into the team.

They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino

Swansea team to play Liverpool

Swansea City hand debuts to Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson who go straight into the team after their arrivals from Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, respectively.

There are three changes to the side beaten by Arsenal last weekend.

Stephen Kingsley, Ki Sung-yueng and Nathan Dyer drop out of the team.

Leroy Fer, Carroll and Olsson replace them.

Starting XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Cork, Carroll; Fer, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente.