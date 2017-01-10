Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Hull City lineups

Man Utd team to play Hull City

The news you've been waiting for – here's how #MUFC will line up to face Hull in the #EFLCup… pic.twitter.com/DqgJnUJdy5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017

Manchester United make seven changes from the side that beat Reading in the FA Cup last weekend for this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City.

Jose Mourinho keeps his promise of naming fresh players against the Tigers, but one of those he said would start – striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic – is absent through illness.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, right-back Antonio Valencia, centre-back Phil Jones, left-back Matteo Darmian, and midfielders Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial.

Captain Wayne Rooney keeps his place as he seeks to become the club’s outright all-time leading goalscorer, while youngster Marcus Rashford is another of those who started against Reading named in the side to face Hull.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rooney (c), Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Hull City team to play Man Utd

Hull City make two changes to the side that beat Swansea City in the FA Cup for tonight’s trip to Manchester United.

Centre-back Harry Maguire returns from injury, but he replaces captain Michael Dawson who went off with a shoulder problems against the Swans.

Midfielder Jake Livermore is missing through illness and is replaced by Josh Tymon, who scored after coming off the bench at the Liberty Stadium.

Starting XI: Jakupovic, Robertson, Maguire, Meyler, Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Clucas, Diomande, Henriksen, Mason, Tymon