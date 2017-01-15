Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Liverpool lineups

Man Utd team to play Liverpool

Manchester United make four changes to the side that beat Hull City in midweek for today’s clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shaken off his illness to lead the line.

Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick, Anthony Martial and Ibrahimovic all come into the team.

Chris Smalling, Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford drop to the bench.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold is thrust into a first Premier League start on the biggest stage.

An abdominal injury suffered by Nathaniel Clyne in the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Southampton means Jurgen Klopp has to put his faith in the 18-year-old.

Philippe Coutinho is only fit enough for the bench despite making his comeback from injury as a substitute at St Mary’s.

Joel Matip is omitted as the Reds seek clarification from FIFA over whether he can play for them after declining a call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

In total, there are four changes.

Alexander-Arnold, Simon Migolet, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi come into the team.

Clyne, Loris Karius, Lucas Leiva and Daniel Sturridge drop out.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi