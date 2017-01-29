Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Wigan Athletic lineups

Man Utd team to play Wigan

Manchester United make nine changes to the side that booked their place at Wembley for the EFL Cup final as they aim to continue another cup run in today’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic.

Only Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo keep their places in the team from the game at Hull City. It is all change elsewhere as the likes of Sergio Romero, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Luke Shaw and captain Wayne Rooney come into the side.

As promised by Jose Mourinho, out-of-favour Anthony Martial gets a chance to impress, while there is also a surprise start for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Starting XI: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial, Rooney

Wigan team to play Man Utd

Wigan boss and former Manchester United reserves coach Warren Joyce named an unchanged side for today’s clash with his old club.

It is the same XI that started against Brentford in the Championship last time out.

Starting XI: Haugaard, Buxton, Perkins, Power, Morsy, Grigg, Connolly, MacDonald, Jacobs, Warnock, Burn