Confirmed Team News: Plymouth vs Liverpool lineups

Plymouth team to play Liverpool

How the lads line up this evening – surprise recall for Raz #pafc #ARGLIV @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CbeFYoeBeD — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) January 18, 2017

Starting XI: McCormick, Threlkeld, Songo’o, Bradley, Purrington, Fox, Jervis, Donaldson, Carey, Slew, Garita

Liverpool team to play Plymouth

Philippe Coutinho makes his first start since November as Liverpool face Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third round replay.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes ahead of the first game. He makes nine ahead of the match at Home Park.

Only ight-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and striker Divock Origi keep their places from the side that started against Manchester United last weekend.

Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge replace Emre Can and Sheyi Ojo in the only two changes to the side that played in the first game at Anfield.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lucas, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Woodburn, Origi, Sturridge