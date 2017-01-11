Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Liverpool lineups

Southampton team to play Liverpool

The teams are in! Here's a look at how #SaintsFC line up for tonight's #EFLCup semi-final first leg against #LFC: pic.twitter.com/OewVGtjTkU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2017

Southampton revert to something close to Claude Puel’s preferred team for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool at St Mary’s tonight.

The Saints made eight changes for their FA Cup tie against Norwich last weekend, but tonight’s line-up sees just three changes to the team that started the last Premier League game against Everton.

Maya Yoshida, Ryan Bertrand and Steve Davis come into the team.

Wantaway skipper Jose Fonte, Sam McQueen and James Ward-Prowse make way.

Starting XI: Forster, Cédric, van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Clasie, Romeu, Davis, Tadić, Redmond, Rodriguez

Liverpool team to play Southampton

Fit-again Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho makes the bench for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Setting aside the much-changed side that was held to a 0-0 draw by Plymouth Argyle in last weekend’s FA Cup tie, the Reds make two changes to the side that played Sunderland in their last Premier League game.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, who started against Plymouth, is again preferred to Simon Mignolet, while Lucas Leiva replaces Sadio Mane.

Emre Can is the only player to start each of the last three games.

Starting XI: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge