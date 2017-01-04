Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Chelsea lineups

Spurs team to play Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur make three changes to the side that started at Watford on New Year’s Day for this evening’s clash with Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele all come into the team.

They replace Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier and Heung-min Son, all of whom drop to the bench.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Chelsea team to play Spurs

Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #TOTCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2017

Chelsea subs this evening: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi. #TOTCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes two changes to his table-topping side for tonight’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Holding midfielder Nemanja Matic and winger Pedro Rodriguez both come into the team.

They replace Cesc Fabregas and Willian, who started last time out against Stoke City on New Year’s Eve.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard