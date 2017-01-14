Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs West Brom lineups

Spurs team to play West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino reverts to the side that beat Chelsea in their last Premier League game for today’s lunchtime kick-off against West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs made changes for last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa – most notably the absence of Harry Kane following the birth of his first child and the benching of in-form midfielder Dele Alli – but Pochettino can pick his strongest side again today.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

West Brom team to play Spurs

After making changes for the disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Derby County last weekend, West Brom boss Tony Pulis reverts to his preferred side for today’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The only change to the side that started in the last Premier League game against Hull City sees Jonas Olsson replace the injured Jonny Evans at the heart of defence.

Starting XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt; Fletcher, Yacob; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon