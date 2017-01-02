Confirmed Team News: Sunderland vs Liverpool lineups

Sunderland team to play Liverpool
#SAFC make three changes to the starting XI for today's game against @lfc… #SUNLIV pic.twitter.com/IKNMsljYHZ
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 2, 2017
Sunderland make three changes to the side that suffered a 4-1 defeat at Burnley on New Year’s Eve as they host Liverpool at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Donald Love, Didier Ndong and Jack Rodwell come into the team.
They replace Billy Jones, Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe.
Starting XI: Mannone, Love, O’Shea, Djilobodji, Van Aanholt, Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Defoe, Borini
Liverpool team to play Sunderland
Confirmed #LFC squad to face @SunderlandAFC #SUNLIV pic.twitter.com/yfBx2bKOSO
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2017
#LFC starting XI v @SunderlandAFC: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge #SUNLIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2017
#LFC substitutes v @SunderlandAFC: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria #SUNLIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes just one change to the side that beat Manchester City 1-0 on New Year’s Eve, despite today’s clash at Sunderland coming less than 48 hours later.
Daniel Sturridge comes into the team in place of captain Jordan Henderson. That means Adam Lallana will return to a more familiar midfield role after being deployed in attack against City.
Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge