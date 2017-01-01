Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Spurs lineups

Watford team to play Spurs

#watfordfc subs v Spurs: Pantilimon (GK), Sinclair, Ighalo, Kabasele, Mason, Stewart, Rowan. — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 1, 2017

Watford make four changes as they host Tottenham Hotspur today.

Craig Carthcart, Juan Camilo Zúñiga, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Troy Deeney return to the time.

Miguel Britos, Daryl Janmaat, Valon Behrami and Odion Ighalo drop out.

Spurs team to play Watford

Tottenham Hotspur make four changes for today’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

The big news is that centre-back Toby Alderweireld returns to the team. Kieran Trippier, Kevin Wimmer and Heung-min Son also come into the side.

They replace Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko.